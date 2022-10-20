Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Most Stylish Tall Boots of Fall 2022

What are the most elegant high boots? Khaite’s founder, Catherine Holstein, has made fashion-forward knitwear her signature, but her footwear is also very successful.

knee high boots from the New York firm, in particular, have attracted a group of loyal fans. Katie Holmes has been wearing the brand’s Davis boots for several seasons and now, the model Emily Ratajkowski wear this pair of fancy boots.

Emily Ratajkowski’s high boots

Davis Boots – Khaite. Courtesy.

EmRat was seen in the black version of the sculptural knee-high boots at the SNL party on October 15, with a low-waisted tiger print skirt, a chocolate brown shirt (which she wore tied in a knot at the torso) and a Louis Vuitton bag.

The pointed toe ankle boots are also available in soft suede and bold snake and zebra prints; these latter variants might have contributed to the wild appeal of EmRata’s look.

“There’s a sense of strength about them… Something slightly menacing, elusive and really sinister that, considering what’s going on, feels like something poignant,” Holstein told British Vogue of these boots during the pandemic.

davis boots They were built with comfort in mind, with a low heel and a supple leather upper. Proof that they are really comfortable? The fact that they are attracting new fans, like the supermodel.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.