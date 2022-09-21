Emily Ratajkowski weighs in on Adam Levine scandal amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split

ads

More about: emily ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski looks petite next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk Howard Stern thinks Pete Davidson should date Emily Ratajkowski next Emily Ratajkowski dates after filing for divorce and more star photos Emily Ratajkowski requests Sebastian Bear-McClard divorce

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly addressed the cheating scandal surrounding Adam Levine after her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, also allegedly cheated on her.

The married Maroon 5 frontman has now been accused of engaging in inappropriate conversations with three young Instagram models, one of whom alleged things even got “physical”. Levine, 43, has denied the affair.

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes, especially when it comes to women in their 20s dealing with men in positions of power twice their age,” said Ratajkowski, 31. years. in a selfie-style TikTok video Tuesday afternoon, without addressing Levine by name.

“The power dynamic is so skewed it’s ridiculous. It is predatory. He’s manipulative,” the “Blurred Lines” video vixen continued, making sure to point out, “If you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one bound to be loyal.”

Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on the Adam Levine scandal in the midst of her divorce from alleged cheater Sebastian Bear-McClard.

emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on the Adam Levine scandal in the midst of her divorce from alleged cheater Sebastian Bear-McClard.

emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on the Adam Levine scandal in the midst of her divorce from alleged cheater Sebastian Bear-McClard.

emrata/TikTok

Ad Up Next Close Behati Prinsloo ‘Very Upset’ Over Adam Levine’s Hoax Claims: Report ‘He admitted he acted like an idiot. She is… 3

See presentation

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email a link to a friend (Opens in a new window)Click to copy URL Announcement Sep 20, 2022

The model, who filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month over infidelity rumors, feels the idea of ​​blaming “the other woman” is “designed to keep women apart”.

“I think a big problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible,'” Ratajkowski added in a second TikTok. “We don’t hold them responsible and then blame other women.”

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes,” she said. GC Images

The Inamorata designer continued, “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

In July, Page Six broke the news that the “My Body” author and “Uncut Gems” producer, 41, were splitting after four years of marriage.

The model filed for divorce from the producer due to rumors of infidelity. GC images

“Yes, he cheated,” a source close to the former assured us. He is a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard share a son named Sylvester, who was born last March.

As for Levine, he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are parents to Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are currently expecting a baby.

Levine denied physically cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

cinemagia

Levine denied physically cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

cinemagia

Ad Up Next Close Behati Prinsloo ‘Very Upset’ Over Adam Levine’s Hoax Claims: Report ‘He admitted he acted like an idiot. She is… 2

See presentation

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email a link to a friend (Opens in a new window)Click to copy URL Announcement Sep 20, 2022

Neither the musician nor the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, have responded to our requests for comment.

According to Sumner Stroh, the 23-year-old woman who alleged the affair with Levine, he allegedly came back into her life not too long ago to ask if he would name his next child after her.

“My morals were compromised without knowing it,” he said of the couple’s alleged relationship. “I was completely manipulated.”

ads