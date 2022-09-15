Emily Ratajkowski wore a Dior newspaper print minidress

Emily Ratajkowski has made us embark on a journey through time, specifically to the Autumn-Winter 2000 collection that he designed John Galliano for Dior. The american model brought to the present one of the dresses that shaped a collection that was the most extravagant in its time, one that also has a special place in our hearts, since it was in turn part of the wardrobe of one of our it-girls favourites: Carrie Bradshaw.

The influence of this decade on current stylistic codes is evident. The vision of Spanish-British fashion designer For 22 years, I have contemplated designs that presented today would not feel obsolete or old-fashioned. The experimentation with leather in dresses of various shapes and skirts with side slits are there, as well as transparencies in long dresses, impressive trench coats and denim in jackets, dresses, skirts and high boots. The American model Emily Ratajkowskihighlighted, once again, one of the most striking prints of this collection.

