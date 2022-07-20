Emily Ratajkowski wore the most original look at the Oscar 2022 post party

Emily Ratajkowski He is a regular face at the Vanity Fair post-awards party and at the 2022 Oscars he once again displayed his ability to surprise through his stylistic choices. she did it with a design of Giorgio Armani in line with the style that the model and actress usually shows off on her red carpet appearances. A dress made up of a black sequin skirt and a fully open corset from paillettes oranges –a color that was not repeated too much in the stylistic bets of the celebrities but that makes up one of the great trends of the season–.

Glitter, sequins and metallic finishes proved to become the big trend at the 2022 Oscars and Emily Ratajkowski’s choice was proof that all excess is allowed on an occasion like this. An absolutely sparkling dress that became the absolute protagonist of the model’s look.

What beauty look chose one hair styled with soft waves and makeup without too many artifices: the look framed with eyeliner black and lips outlined in brown tones, a nod to the aesthetics of the 2000s that is already common in their aesthetic bets. A choice that achieved the perfect balance with the stylistic commitment.