Emily Ratajkowski would divorce her husband for infidelity

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.23.2022 12:03:29





Emily Ratajkowski apparently is going through a difficult situation in her private life, since some media assure that she took the decision to separate from her husband Sebastian Bear McClard with whom he began his relationship in 2018 and a year ago they welcomed their son.

A few days ago the paparazzi captured the model without her wedding ring, so this raised the suspicion of a separation between Emily and the product. This tumor has become stronger now that some sources say that the famous decided to ask for a divorce.

A source assured Page Six that the independent film producer on different occasions he has been unfaithful to Emily Ratajkowski.

“Yes, he cheated on her. He is a serial cheater. He is gross,” the source recounted.

On the other hand, a person close to the model, who rose to fame for her appearance in the song’s music video blurred lines, counted to People that Emily Ratajkowski made the decision to separate.

“They recently broke up. It was Emily’s decision. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Another of the rumors that indicated that the model and the producer are going through a marital crisis is that A month ago they put up for sale the house they bought shortly after getting married.

This is how Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship with Sebastian Bear McClard began

Emily Ratajkowski began her relationship with Sebastian Bear McClard in 2018 and only 9 days after starting their romance the couple decided to get married, undoubtedly news that took many by surprise. In addition, some people assured that the couple would not last a year of marriage.

It was in 2020 when the model announced on Instagram that she was pregnant and happy to become a mother for the first time. It was so in March 2021 the couple welcomed their son Sylvester.

PJG