Emily Ratajkowski’s abs in a see-through dress

¡Emily Ratajkowski Your party season has started! The 31-year-old model has just attended the celebration of Sara Moonves, in which she has worn a fishnet dress that exposed all her toned muscles. Emily paired her dress with a light pink silk lingerie set in which her sculpted abs and toned buttocks took center stage.

The author of My body She also posted a video of her at the event, dancing and having fun with friends. You can see Emily’s dress and epic strength here.

Following her recent split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily shared that “one of the best ways to be truly happy and have some semblance of control is to let go“, said to Variety. Very sure.

Despite recent rumors that Emily might be dating Brad Pitt, she said she’s “single for the first time in my life, and I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of not being worried about how I’m perceived,” she told Variety.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

To the founder of Inamorata loves group exercise classes for extra motivation. “I’m one of those people that, if I go to the gym alone, there’s a 50/50 chance that I’m actually going to work out and push myself, so the class environment works very, very well for me,” she told InStyle in 2020.

One of his favorite workouts is the zumbawhich strikes you as the perfect mix of social and challenging, according to InStyle. “Music keeps me really focusedshe said. “You feel like you’re, you know, Superwoman pushing herself. You end up working harder and it’s a better, more intense workout, without even realizing it.” Sign me up!

the routine of fitness from Emily also helps her with her mental strength. “I’m all for balancing those things and really, as corny as it sounds, I think mental and physical are really in alignment, so taking care of yourself physically will help you mentally and vice versa,” she says.

Here he is having fun at a Bad Bunny concert.

However, Emily wasn’t always so in touch with her inner feelings and taking care of herself. “I feel like, for me at least, that was a very new idea in the last two years,” she told InStyle. “most of my life [la salud física y mental] they were very disconnected, but now I control myself more“.

As someone who is constantly in the spotlight, Emily is no stranger to social media. She recently shared her favorite platform with Variety. He appreciates TikTok for the “unfiltered” tone it allows. “I like vulnerability and radical honestyso TikTok is a perfect medium for that,” he adds.

You’re stronger than ever, Emily. Keep up the good work.