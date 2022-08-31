Emily Ratajkowski’s Breakup Boots Are (Own) LOVE

If, as the author María Bastarós writes, Chenoa in her gray tracksuit was the “heroine of spite” and the “televised romantic duel”, Emily Ratajkowski in her cowboy boots it is the representative of silent ruptures, the image of reconstruction, step by step, game by game. How do you come to such a conclusion?

Emily Ratajkowski and the boots (cowboy) of the rupture.© Gtresonline/Cordon press

In the year 2005, Chenoa Undone in tears on the doorstep of her house, in a tracksuit and with a tissue in her hand, she confirmed her breakup with David Bisbal: “I’m not having a good time.” Anyone who has been through a bad time knows how simple it seems and how difficult it is to say those words. From the moment they are stated out loud, pity looks, constant concern and control calls follow one another which, with all the good intentions in the world on the part of the environment, do nothing more than reinforce the painful image that it returns. the mirror: that of a fragile and incapable being in which, in the best of cases, it is difficult to recognize oneself. “Just as we enjoyed their romance as if it were a tabletop series, in the US they had their own remake with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (and much more glitter and fireworks)”, reviewed F. Javier Girela in a GQ article that compared the trajectory of our ‘heroine of spite’ with that of the ‘bride of America’ after, also in 2005, a shoot with Angelina Jolie unexpectedly sank “the Titanic of relationships”. Mrs Smith it was not the iceberg and even if the Sebastian Bear-McClard infidelity rumors were true, neither can we fall into the recurring mistake of blaming Yoko Ono over and over again. When is the character of “the other” going to disappear from social narratives? Sometimes in the role of home-wrecker and other times, the substitution model. Seriously, there is no comparison between Shakira and Clara Chía (because there shouldn’t be).

Perhaps that is why one of the greatest challenges and successes of Noah Baumbach’s film is, in fact, portraying a divorce in all its complexity. As History is written by the winners, it does not usually happen that in a marriage, the two end up interpreting Chenoa. It may have helped that both the director and the lead, Scarlett Johansson, were going through a breakup while preparing to shoot. It’s more, It was so hard to find a culprit in his story of a marriage (Netflix) that many use the lawyer as a punching bag on which to discharge their anger. As if there was anything else to do but love Laura Derrn!

Definitely, separations in real life are much more like that emotional torrent channeled by Baumbach, than the rivers of ink that make the headlines run that in an exercise of polarizing simplification they are capable of reducing any relationship to a media trial that pits Jolie against Pitt or Ratajkowski against Bear-McClard. Along the way, they leave a trail of excessively caricatured victims and executioners. Can you guess what role corresponds to them?