Emily Ratajkowski’s harsh criticism of Blonde: “We love to fetishize female pain”

Emily RatajkowskiAmerican actress and model, made a harsh criticism of Blondea film that investigates the life of Marilyn Monroe and that was released on streaming platforms this week.

The figure is not the first person to criticize the feature film and, in fact, after its appearance, the audiovisual piece has raised various disparate opinions.

While Ratajkowski said he hasn’t seen the movie yet, assured that if he sees her he will get in a bad mood. “I’m not surprised to hear that it’s another movie that fetishizes female paineven in death”, he shot.

The actress, who began her on-screen appearances on the iCarly series, used her TikTok account to cast her doubts on what she calls a popular culture narrative regarding women’s suffering. “We love to fetishize female pain… We obsess over dead girls and serial killers“He said about the film starring Ana de Armas.

“I think we all need to be a little more angry”proposed the television figure.

In addition to the Monroe tragedy, embodied in the film directed by Andrew Dominik, Emily Ratajkowski added examples to explain what she is referring to through cases of famous women whose suffering has been the subject of extensive media coverage, such as Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and Diana of Wales.