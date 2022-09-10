Emily Ratajkowski’s hilarious post about the “ugly men” everyone linked to her ex

Emily Ratajkowski again caused a furor on social networks when making a post that many related to her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In the midst of a surprising separation, of which neither of them has spoken publicly yet, the model continues to give clues that would confirm that the causes of the breakup would be the infidelities of her ex-partner and father of her son Sylvester Apollo. Now through her TikTok account, made a funny reference to “ugly men” and her fans did not hesitate to support her.

Ratajkowski, known by her user @emrata in networksjoined a kind of challenge that has existed on TikTok for a long time and that consists of listing the defects of a person under the legend: “It was a ten, but…”to imply that someone seemed perfect, but actually had many negative aspects.

The video of Emily Ratajkowski that everyone associated with her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

The model made a duet video with a user who said the following: “When you think he’s a ten because he conquered you, but you like ugly men”, and nodded to let it be known that she was going through the same thing or at least matched that description.

It immediately caused a stir, especially among the followers who supported his statements. It was such a stir that it is his most played video in recent days, with more than six million views.

Although thanks to this, he saw the need to post an explanatory sentence, since the majority began to mention his ex-partner: “For legal reasons, this is a joke”posted in the comments section.

Although that did not stop the opinions of the tiktokeros: “Um, you made my week.”“Shout it sister”, “I adore you because you are real”, “Someone had to say it”, “I love this”, “Yes, it’s okay, baby, we all wondered how he conquered you”, “I love this era of EmRata”, “This trend is made for you”, “Iconic”, were some of the reactions in the comments.

In addition, some people delved deeper into the subject and they sent him encouragement due to the rumors of the alleged infidelities. “For legal reasons, none of this is a joke,” said a user to allude to the fact that what she said was totally true. And another urged her to ask for compensation: “I think you should receive financial compensation for what he put you through. At a minimum, a tax deduction for that charity work (marrying him).”

Amid divorce rumors, Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a fun New York getaway with a friend

It was in the middle of July when Page Six shared information from a source close to Ratajkowski, who claimed that her ex-partner asked her to come back after cheating on her: “Sebastian is begging you to give him another chance. That is not going to happen because she herself investigated and discovered even more things that he did behind her back”, stated the source.

Magazine People also echoed the news. “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom, ”a person close to the model told the media.

Some days ago, she was seen enjoying a rest trip to New York together with a friend and without the company of her husband or her son, something that caught the attention of her followers, who are very aware of her posts on networks and of an eventual and expected statement about his sentimental present.