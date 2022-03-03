Emily Ratajkowski’s leather blazer that we can find at Zara

The insiders They agree that leather jackets are their outerwear for this season. Ratajkowski combines his leather blazer with jeans straight pants, a basic white t-shirt and black ankle boots with a stamp western. This demi-season jacket does not need accessories for its cover letter, so it is not surprising that the model wears it with only earrings and red lips.

The trends of street style have fully embraced this mid-season garment to become our favorite jacket for this season. If to date the quintessential leather jacket was exclusively black, now it is in blazer and is available in shades of green, brown, ecru and rarely in more strident shades.

Kaia Gerber wears a leather blazer with shorts and flat ankle bootsimaxtree

Kaia Gerber and Pernille Teisbaek are some of the prescribers who bet on combining this jacket with their outfits. Gerber combines the blazer leather with some shorts and sports top achieving a look casual. Teisbaek chooses to wear the jacket with wide pants and a basic white T-shirt. His touch of color is given by his green high-heeled sandals that match his sunglasses. The versatility of this garment makes it a comfortable garment that you can perfectly adapt to your own style.

Among the novelties of Zara we can find jackets of this style in various shades, but the black version is the most classic and timeless.

black faux leather jacket

This mid-season piece combines with your favorite jeans and black ankle boots. You can achieve a very Ratajkowski style Zara (49.95 euros).

Black leather effect jacketZara

