Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘likes’ give clues about the reason for their separation

This same month of July it came to light that Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage after their wedding in 2018 and a son in common, Sylvester Apollo Bear, born early last year, were in divorce proceedings. However, the reason was unknown…until now.

For now, only the reasons why the 31-year-old model and her partner decided to end what seemed like a well-matched marriage had been rumored. Above all because neither she nor he or their respective spokespersons and representatives had wanted to pronounce on the matter. But social networks leave no room for doubt.

The recent activity of the famous actress and businesswoman on her Twitter has confirmed that her return to singleness is completely due to a problem with horns. Emily Ratajkowski has given like to several tweets in which a multitude of users wondered how someone could be unfaithful to one of the most desired women from all over the planet.

It is not only that it has been through third parties that Emily once again has her heart free for whatever arises, but that she also gave her her I like it to various publications that went, as a joke, in this line, as one that prays: “What an emrata [su nombre de usuario] finally got rid of that man is just proof that God exists.”

In another, in fact, the model and also the writer of the book My Body has appreciated a strong insult towards who is in the process of being her ex-husband: “I can’t believe that little [hijo de] bitch cheated on emrata.”

Also, other users have noticed that Ratajkowski is no longer wearing her wedding ring in his latest publications while, for his part, Sebastian Bear-McClard does still wear his alliance.