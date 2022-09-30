Emily Ratajkowski’s original cowboy that will go viral

When we believed that trends in jeans of the autumn/winter season would be led by low-waisted silhouettes -one of the many trends that return directly from the 90s-, see the example of the success of those cataloged as baggy dad; the streets try to distract attention with other controversial alternatives that also present their candidacy to become a must.

If at this end of summer we have witnessed the rise of double-waist jeans, a different silhouette that has fallen in love with fashion experts from side to side of the globe, now everything indicates that a new version of jeans that has nothing to do with classic creations promises to revolutionize the sector: the jeans 2 in 1

Emily Ratajkowskialways ready to defend the most controversial designs and turn them into trends, has been in charge of putting these jeans in the spotlight by wearing them after passing through Paris.

Jacopo RaulGetty Images

We talk about a design that is characterized by merging two front parts of a pair of jeans into a single garment. That is to say, unlike any pattern, it does not have what is known as the traditional back zone or face B. It does not exist. Wherever you look at it, you only see what would correspond to the front part of a classic cowboy.

Also, as Emily has shown, the cowboy in question not only plays with shapes, but also with the colors, which achieves a really surprising result. And attractive?

Jacopo RaulGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jacopo RaulGetty Images

When it comes to jeans, there are no limits. and this latest creation, championed by Ratajkowski, is the best example. A proposal not suitable for the most classic that, however, can become a perfect alternative for those who are bored with the most frequent options in terms of jeans.

Jacopo RaulGetty Images

The American model has walked the streets of the French capital combining this original jean with a denim shirt oversized knotted in the waist area forming an attractive total look in denim fabric, one of the trends more repeated among fashionistas this 2022.