Emily Ratajkowski’s Prettiest Top Is From a Spanish Brand (And It’s Still Available)

A Emily Ratajkowski We have seen her wear outfits of all kinds: dresses with transparencies, pants with crop-tops in white or very low-rise jeans. The model dares with everything, always from an informal perspective and with a trend point. Along these lines, her latest look also meets those requirements, and not only thanks to the sneakers with which she went to run some errands through the streets of New York.

On the one hand, Ratajkowski opted to wear a multicolored tank top, fastened with buttons and with a gradient that went from shades of yellow and green to pink. A nice wardrobe background design capable of giving a different touch to a garment as basic as black pants like yours. The piece in question is from a Spanish firm, Gimaguasthat is characterized by her boho air garments. Under the name of Coco, it is still available on its website, for about 89 euros.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

In addition, Emily opted to combine it with a curious garment: who can forget the feared bullfighter of the early 2000s? Those minimal sleeves that were adjusted to the height of the chest were the keynote in terms of jackets for those of us who lived through adolescence with the change of the millennium. Also associated with the ballerina look, the red one by Ratajkowski was fastened just below the collarbone, leaving a curious cut-out effect between both pieces.