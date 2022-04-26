Emily Ratajkowski’s riskiest total denim look

Jeans, from a work uniform to being a luxury item?

5 denim looks to wear like Rachel Green this fall

It has been in the spotlight for several seasons and this spring, as the street international style, will once again be one of the most outstanding trends on the asphalt. We talk about all denim or what is the same, make a style with the denim fabric as the absolute protagonist.

It was one of the most repeated formulas of the 2000s thanks to the versatility it offers to adapt to any occasion and style, and this 2022 returns with force in a more risky and innovative version. Dark tones are mixed with lighter ones and it is even easy to see combinations of sophisticated denim garments with others in a casual key, with rips or a worn effect. There are no limits when it comes to wearing a denim look from head to toe and Emily Ratajkowski knows it.

The model, a confessed lover of this king fabric, has not hesitated to dress in a cowboy style for her last outing in the company of her family. Emily has opted for a striking combination and with a certain risk, which, however, she has solved in the best way: denim jacket in a worn black tone and jeans low-rise baggy shoes in classic blue.

At first glance it might seem complex to mix such disparate pieces, but the American mannequin has shown that this formula away from the classics is just as successful as any other. Even more striking. The key is to choose the clothes well.

Emily has opted for a stylish denim jacket cropped A tight fit that combined with the black top that she wears underneath gives a perfect and very flattering result. On the other hand, he has opted for baggy and wide jeans revealing her slender figure and that far from subtracting centimeters, it adds. Two designs with opposite shapes that culminate in the choice of footwear, white sneakers, a classic style and very common in Emily’s looks.

The result is a carefree and casual look that is perfect for day to day and that offers multiple options, depending on the footwear and the accessories that we want to add. From boots to platform loafers, or splashes of color through the bag or other accessories such as scarves or belts.

