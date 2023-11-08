Emily Ratajkowski’s Sparkly Bronze Party Dress Is Her Best Dress Ever

There’s no minidress Emily Ratajkowski won’t love, but her latest party dress might be her best yet.

model and my body The author stepped out this Monday night wearing a sparkly bronze mini that perfectly embodies all of our fall party dressing dreams. The glamorous looking piece featured a neckline, long sleeves and an asymmetrical train that wrapped around the skirt and fell almost to her ankles.

Ratajkowski took style cues from the fall wardrobes of fellow models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber and expertly styled the minidress with sheer black tights from Calzedonia and strappy black sandals with stiletto heels. She accessorized only with a shiny black mini shoulder bag and seemed to be wearing no jewellery.

for your beauty look High Low with EmRata The podcast host stuck to her usual straight hairstyle, bronzy makeup and bright lips.

TheImageDirect.com

Ratajkowski wore a dazzling party look to attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday celebration following the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held in New York City on Monday night. Other celebrity guests included Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow and pro sports stars James Harden, Saquon Barkley, Stefon Diggs and Sauce Gardner.

At the CFDA event, Ratajkowski hit the red carpet in a dreamy, breezy, pale green minidress from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, matching silky green heels and a diamond tennis bracelet from Brilliant Earth . She wore bronze makeup, golden eye shadow and a baby-pink manicure; She kept her hair in a soft, wavy style.