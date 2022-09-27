Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski’s white sneakers ideal to wear with jeans

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 2 minutes read

She has been seen once again Emily Ratajkowski walking with his dog through the streets of New York. That means a very important thing when noticing the casual style it has. And it is that his looks are increasingly inspiring. Look how she wore her sneakers white with some skinny jeans. She was perfect!

Emily Ratajkowski has her key garments

Emily Ratajkowski she goes about her daily routine and doesn’t care at all when it comes to choosing her clothes. However, the model knows very well that she is beautiful as she is. On this occasion, resuming walks with her dog, Colombo, she was seen on the streets of New York very casually.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

4 mins ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

6 mins ago

Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

15 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button