Emily Ratajkowski’s white sneakers ideal to wear with jeans

She has been seen once again Emily Ratajkowski walking with his dog through the streets of New York. That means a very important thing when noticing the casual style it has. And it is that his looks are increasingly inspiring. Look how she wore her sneakers white with some skinny jeans. She was perfect!

Emily Ratajkowski has her key garments

Emily Ratajkowski she goes about her daily routine and doesn’t care at all when it comes to choosing her clothes. However, the model knows very well that she is beautiful as she is. On this occasion, resuming walks with her dog, Colombo, she was seen on the streets of New York very casually.

This is a habit that the actress has also turned into a custom and what has surprised her the most is that, however she dresses, she has become a showcase of inspirational looks for any type of occasion and season.

Just as we have admired her on several occasions wearing perfect black dresses, she has also done it with ideal working girl outfits and very informal outfits, as in this case.

Either way, it elevates every woman to be inspired and push the bar of expectations when it comes to looks to go for a walk at any time.

Related news

Very risky, Emily Ratajkowski wore jeans and white sneakers under the socks – Source: Vogue

“

Sneakers and jeans: a basic that never leaves

This is how on this occasion she was seen Emily Ratajkowski very risky. With a coat with what seems to be her favorite garment (very much for the it girls of this season), a scarlet red puffer jacket, she also wore a black top, a belt with golden buckles and ideal classic blue skinny jeans.

To complete this look, which is already a trend, Ratajkowski had a very nineties gesture. He was encouraged to wear white socks outside his jeans, and the best thing was the choice of his White shoes. On the same wavelength, that is, she aimed for her feet to look totally white, with the same aesthetics and nostalgia.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that this perfectly inspiring combination has been seen. A few years ago, the version of the socks outside the skinny jeans appeared as a possible trend and, as a finishing touch, the White shoes of the Nike firm.

Jeans and white sneakers are Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite outfit – Source: Instagram @emilyratajkowskicloset

Now, this look of Emily Ratajkowski came back to the table of an excellent alternative of casual and daring styling. The question is imminent, do you dare or not to copy it? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.

