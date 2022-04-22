Emily VanCamp Returns To ‘The Resident’ For Season 5 Finale

A familiar face. camp emily vanthe character of the resident she was killed last year, but now she will be back, and it will happen soon.

co-showrunner Peter Elkoff contribution that the revenge The schoolgirl, 35, will return for the season 5 finale, which will air on May 17. The producer explained that VanCamp’s character, Nic, will appear in flashbacks to help her husband, Conrad (matte czuchry), he realizes that it’s okay to move on with another woman.

“We started realizing, what would stop a person? Well, the love of his life who died. The mother of his little daughter,” Elkoff said. tv line on Tuesday April 19. “We had to find a way to free him and end that chapter. Emily really liked the idea of ​​coming back, so we built her story around that idea.”

In August 2021, news broke that the Captain America: Civil War star planned to exit the medical drama after four seasons. In the second episode of season 5, viewers saw that Nic had been involved in a serious car accident. Doctors attempted to save her in the third episode, but she succumbed to a brain injury, leaving Conrad a widower.

After Nic’s death aired, VanCamp explained that the birth of her daughter was one of the main reasons she walked away from the Fox series. The Canadian native and her husband, jose arqueroannounced Iris’s birth in August 2021 after keeping VanCamp’s pregnancy a secret.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then all of a sudden the priorities changed,” he said. Everwood alum said deadline in October 2021. “I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, when it’s less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show. . Doing so many episodes in a different city and then adding COVID to that, most of us weren’t able to see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is right now.”

previous brothers Sisters The star also took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. the resident Through the years. “I am so grateful for the relationships I have gained, the stories I have had the opportunity to tell, and the many lessons I have learned from playing Nic Nevin on the resident”, he wrote at the time. “Thank you to everyone who got on this journey with me and this wonderful character.”

VanCamp’s on-screen husband since he found out early on that he was planning on exiting the show. “I was one of the first people he told, and he said he wanted to start a family,” said Czuchry, 44. tv line in October 2021. “I fully supported that and had been, hers, from the beginning.”

the gilmore girls The alum said the former TV spouses remain close even though they no longer work together. “There is so much respect and love there, and that influences our personal lives a lot,” he explained. “Emily will always be a part of my life.”

the resident airs on Fox Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.

