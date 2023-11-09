Emily Watson on Netflix The Bible’s most famous story is told in two of the most expensive films in the history of cinema

One of the most intriguing episodes of the Old Testament, the biblical tale of Noah is portrayed with a mix of fidelity and creative freedom in Darren Aronofsky’s cinema. The filmmaker, who has a filmography where raw work coexists with controversial work, was faced with the challenge of translating a story of faith and survival without precedent: the construction of a monumental ark that carried each animal. Saved the species’ home from devastating floods. His film “Noé” provoked contrasting reactions, polarizing critics and audiences with its interpretation of an ancestral story filled with symbolism.

Aronofsky, whose productions include “Requiem for a Dream”, “O Lutador”, “Black Swan” and “A Ballia” – the latter costing Brendan Fraser an Oscar –, imagines a Noël that would combine Mannat and Villania. In between, one oscillates between mercy and cruelty. Russell Crowe’s performance, bolstered by the presence of Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman and Emma Watson, elevates the narrative, giving the Biblical characters a palpable humanity. Noah’s complexity is revealed with raw honesty, reflected in the eyes, vocal inflections and body language that challenges the audience to deep introspection about faith and morality.

Meanwhile, “Noé” fails to venture into aesthetic aspects. The visual effects, produced by the famous industrial lighting and magic work, do not reach the realism required for complete immersion. The graphical calculations, sometimes excessive, introduce an element of artificiality that compromises the experience, resulting in criticism regarding the authenticity of the depicted universe.

The adaptation does not focus solely on the sacred text, but instead finds inspiration in the graphic novel “Noé: Pela Crueldad dos Homenes.” Aronofsky, together with Nico Henriksen and Ari Handel, devoted himself to transportation to the cinema by looking at Noé troubled by the burden of survival and guilt. The narrative opens up new layers to explore the dark and complex side of the Biblical patriarch, a man whose faith and responsibility are placed on a solitary path of salvation and renewal.

Noé’s costume, with a substantial orchestration and a stellar cast, reveals a duality: o the divine and the earthly, o the magnificent and the imperfect, or the film becomes a reflection of its own human being, in search of something greater. Is incomplete. For fans of Biblical stories, “Noé” emerges as a cinematographic work worthy of analysis, a film that, despite its flaws, wants to be a mirror of one of humanity’s most controversial stories.

film: noah

Address: darren aronofsky

Year: 2014

gender: adventure/drama

Comment: 8/10