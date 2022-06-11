Emily’s best looks in Paris

Emily in Paris is one of the most popular and entertaining series of Netflix. Its 2 seasons have 4 international nominations: two for the 2021 Golden Globes and two for the 2021 Emmys. While Lily Collins is filming the third season, we will analyze the outfits of Emily in Paris that give something to talk about.

Filming of the third season of Emily in Paris. Photo: Instagram.

parisian look

Lily Collins looked at Emily in Paris. Photo: Pinterest.

Paired with a red beret and classic satchel, this plaid suit is one of our favorites from the series. He is a look great for any age The styling of Emily in Paris is all that is right!

canchero look

Emily with a classic look but with all the wave. Photo: Pinterest.

The outfits by Emily are classics in reverse. This combination of jean, stunning white shirt and short blazer is ideal to add to our outfits and use it, for example, to go to lunch with friends.

Coat, leggings and sneaker

Emily and Camille, inevitable looks. Photo: Pinterest.

Emily in Paris He anticipated the season’s must have for us, a coat combined with sportswear, and we love it! Her friend, always with outfits more classic, oversize blazer, wide leg and boots, a classic that never goes out of style.

We look forward to the third season so that they can dazzle us with their outfits!