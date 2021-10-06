Eminem, an apology to Rihanna in the song ‘Zeus’

Eminem apologized to Rihanna on the new track “Zeus”.

The song is present in the disc, which came out by surprise in the last few hours, ‘Eminem Music to be Murdered By Side B‘. In the text of the piece, the rapper apologizes to the singer for having “sided” with Chris Brown after the attack suffered by the singer in 2009. The piece, in reality, was not published by Eminem but had been leaked, to his unknown, about a year ago and reported this passage: “of course I side with Chris Brown“. Of course I’m on Chris Brown’s side.

At the time, when the piece came out online it caused understandable controversy and criticism against him for a decidedly unsuitable and senseless stance. His spokesperson tried to debunk the incident and the ferocious accusations by explaining that ‘this is the leak of something over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he discarded it and rewrote it ”.

But anyway he had written and recorded it at the time.

Here’s what happened.

Chris Brown was supposed to sing the ballad “Forever” while Rihanna was to perform her latest song, “Disturbia” at the Grammy Awards. But the singer was attacked by her partner, in the car, while they were traveling, and was hospitalized. The photos of the pop star’s face, full of bruises and wounds, went around the world, indignant everyone. At the time of the assault on Rihanna, Chris Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation and a community service order.

A few days ago, in the Zeus track we mentioned, Eminem admitted that the original text “was wrong on his part”.

“And I sincerely apologize to Rihanna for that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause pain”

In the past, Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated several times, including the number one single in the United States of 2010 Love the Way You Lie, as well as Numb on his 2012 album Unapologetic e The Monster from The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.