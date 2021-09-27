Eminem apologized to Rihanna in the new song “Zeus”

In the new album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B”, which was released by surprise on Friday 18 December, Eminem he took the opportunity to make his own apologies to Rihanna after a track where the rapper claimed to be came online in 2019 “on Chris Brown’s side” (accused of assault by the singer in 2009, ed).

In “Zeus” feat. White Gold, track n ° 14 of the disc, Eminem sings “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna for that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri, It wasn’t meant to cause you grief”, which in Italian sounds like “As long as I promised to be honest / E With all my heart, I apologize, Rihanna for that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Ri, it wasn’t meant to cause you pain. “

Loading... Advertisements

Last year, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy said that the song that hit the net had been recorded ten years ago and that it had subsequently been rewritten with substantial changes. “He and Rihanna are on excellent terms”he added.

The rapper and the pop star have collaborated several times in the past: their artistic partnership has given birth to successful singles such as “Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster”, which you can listen to again below.

ph: press + getty images