Eminem apologizes to Rihanna in her new song “Zeus”

Last Friday 18 December Eminem unexpectedly launched a new album titled “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B“and, always surprisingly, he took the opportunity to apologize to colleague Rihanna for an episode that occurred some time ago.

In 2019, in fact, a track had ended up on the net in which the rapper said to himself “from the part of Chris Brown, at the time accused of assaulting the singer. The rapper’s spokesperson, Dennis Dennehy, had immediately clarified the matter by explaining that it was a song written several years earlier and that the two singers are on excellent terms (in fact they have also collaborated for several songs such as “Love the Way You Lie” And “The Monster“).

Now, however, the rapper evidently wanted to reiterate his position, apologizing publicly with Rihanna in “Zeus”, 14th track of the album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B“, sung with White Gold. In the song Eminem literally states that he wholeheartedly apologizes to Rihanna for that song that leaked, adding:”Sorry, Ri, it wasn’t meant to cause you pain“.

(Credits photo: Instagram / eminem and badgalriri)


