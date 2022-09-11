Eminem arrives on Fortnite – Tech Tribune France

Eminem is the latest artist coming to Fortnite, according to Fortnite leaks. Eminem’s top hits are now playing on Fortnite radio, which could be Epic’s way of teasing his arrival. Will we get an Eminem Fortnite skin or outfit?

At this point, Fortnite is unquestionably the king of video game crossovers, bringing nearly every icon you can think of. Epic brought Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak into the game. In fact, we even saw interactive concerts from Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and the infamous Travis Scott on the battle royale island. With that in mind, Epic may be gearing up for Slim Shady’s Fortnite debut.

According HYPEX and InTheShadeYT on Twitter, Eminem is the only artist to play on ICON Radio in Fortnite. They even provided a complete list of songs:

Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

Lighthouses (ft. Nate Russ)

Phenomenal

Upper

Not afraid

Venom

Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars)

To fall

Monster (ft. Rihanna)

Walking on Water (ft. Beyoncé)

Berzerk

Survival

Fortnite has yet to make an official announcement regarding Eminem’s arrival in the game. Undoubtedly, Eminem being the only iconic artist to play on Fortnite radio is a teaser of his eventual arrival. We’re not sure if he’ll get his own in-game gig or debut in the Item Shop like Bruno Mars did. For now, we’ll just have to wait for any more announcements or Easter eggs and in-game teases. We’re hoping to get some sort of Eminem Fortnite skin or outfit though, because that would be really awesome. Then we can have him face off against the Master of Thuganomics and have them do a rap battle on the ground before getting into a fistfight or gunfight. Kidding aside, we’re sure Eminem fans would appreciate Epic Games’ collaboration with the artist.