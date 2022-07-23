Eminem as a couple: who is the rapper’s partner?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

He is an American rapper, singer, producer and actor. His career as a rapper started in 1988 gave him access to notoriety. Today, Eminem is very well known to the general public and followed by more than a thousand subscribers on networks and social media. Apart from his professional life, the sentimental life he leads is also something that interests Internet users. With the complete reading of this guide, you will have ample information on the personal, even intimate life that leads the famous rapper Eminem.

With which woman does Eminem share his life?

Eminem was twice in a row with Kim Scot aka Kimberley. This seems to be his first love. The two got married in 1999 and even had a baby girl named Hailie Jade Scott Mathers. Afterwards, tensions arose and the couple had to divorce on November 10, 2001. At the end of 2004, the two lovebirds gave their relationship another chance and married a second time on January 14, 2006. At the end of that same year, the divorce was pronounced again and this time for good. On the cosmopolitan.fr site, we learn that Eminem is now in a relationship with Nicki Minaj. The rapper has never formalized said relationship with the pretty brunette. But the latter, despite Eminem’s discretion, came to give full confirmation to his fans on his Instagram page.

Who is Nicki Minaj, the one who claims to be in a relationship with Eminem?

Nicki Minaj, by her full name Onika Tanya Maraj, was born on December 8, 1982 in Port-of-Spain (Trinidad and Tobago). She officiates as a Trinidadian-American rapper, singer, lyricist, songwriter, model and actress. Today, she is a star very well known to the general public. On the site vsd.fr, the latter claims to be in a relationship with the famous rapper Eminem. Internet users wonder if it is not for the buzz that she made such a statement on social networks. Despite all this scenario on his love life, Eminem remains silent. This alleged relationship therefore remains to be confirmed or denied by the rapper.