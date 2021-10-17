Eminem at the center of yet another storm: his verses on Chris Brown’s attack on Rihanna infuriate fans

Here we go again! Like a deja vu that we all know by heart by now, Eminem finds himself once again at the center of a biblical media fuss over his lyrics.

As happened in the past years and as it had recently happened with Kamikaze, Eminem finds himself having to face a real media war, fought without hesitation by more or less intelligent journalists and by Rihanna’s fans … yes, you read that right, by Rihanna.

What happened and why this change of course took place is now in the public domain: a snippet of the first version of “Things Get Worse” ended up on the net, track leaked, leaked and posted on Reddit.

The leak then, or a release unofficial , but “stolen” from the artist, it ended up online a few hours ago, along with a myriad of other snippets, track pieces, or semi-complete tracks from the 2006-2009 period, prior to the release of Relapse.

But let’s go in order.

A series of snippets were in fact, as we said, recently posted, most likely snippets of old tracks related to the King Mathers album that never saw the light and that was to be the last album of the Detroit rapper, as he tells in Revival .

Among all these leaks, one in particular belongs to a very dated song by Eminem, which sees the collaboration of BoB, which dates back to the period around 2009, as the track seems to be in perfect Relapse style, even if it was then officially released only in 2011.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PFhamOGcgM

In the snippet released yesterday, Eminem raps:

“Of course I side with Chris Brown

I’dâ €… beatâ €… a bitch down, â €… too

If she gave my dick anâ €… itch“

that is to say

“Of course I’m on Chris Brown’s side,

I’d hit a bitch too

if it made my cock itch“

referring to when, in 2009, Chris Brown beat up Rihanna, with whom he was then engaged.

The matter went around the world, indignant fans commented as much as possible and the gossip sites got married, it was even possible to find photos of Rihanna after the attack by Chris Brown on the net.

What actually happened? Has Eminem literally gone mad or can a more plausible explanation be found? Of course it is possible to do this. The explanation is there and it is simple, even if you most likely have not read it in the myriad of articles you have spotted before arriving here.

Let’s clarify: Eminem and Rihanna begin to collaborate in 2010, their first track together is Love The Way You Lie, contained in Recovery; the Detroit rapper has in fact explained several times that he strongly wanted Rihanna on the track precisely because, being the theme of the song domestic violence, the singer would have been perfect on the track given the past related to this attack.

This track then became a forerunner for the collaborations between the two: in fact followed a Love The Way You Lie Part II (same theme as the first), Numb and The Monster, the latter on The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which has then gave birth to The Monster Tour, which the two brought together to America.

Among other things, the gossip of a possible relationship between the two was practically endless. A push and pull that went on for years, of which Eminem boasts in several tracks, even boasting of having had a relationship (at least on a sexual level) with the same. In the recent Killshot track, not even a year ago, Eminem mentions:

“Rihanna just hit me on a text, Last night I left hickeys on her neck“

that is to say

“Rihanna just texted me [dicendomi]

that I left hickeys on her neck last night“*

*[Testo e traduzione in italiano di Killshot di Eminem]

Or, in the 2015 track “Shady XV”:

“What they don’t know is the fact Rihanna calls me Pinocchio, meh

She loves the way I lie

Sits on my face and waits for my nose to grow “

that is to say

“What they don’t know is that Rihanna calls me Pinocchio,

Love the way I lie

He sits on my face and waits for my nose to grow “*

*[Testo e traduzione di Shady XV di Eminem]

… well, the references seem quite explicit to us, although a denial has come from Eminem’s entourage, this has never been denied by Rihanna instead.

Did Eminem hold RiRi on one side and stab her in the back on the other? Obviously not, simply the leak released in these hours refers to a first draft of “Things Get Worse”, a track in which Eminem does what he does best, take it out on the entire Hollywood scene. The track was then set aside when the Relapse 2 project was put aside and is therefore related to a period BEFORE the collaboration between the two artists.

The track, containing this verse, was in fact recorded to be included in what was to be the sequel to the first Relapse: dark album, with very dark tones and often vivid images of assassins described in the smallest details, which however also had inside tracks like We Made You, along the lines of The Real Slim Shady, Just Lose It, My Name Is and company, and so this “Things Get Worse” would also end up being a track where the rapper teased everyone.

Eminem, however, decided that Relapse 2 would never see the light, as the concept of the album for him was completely overcome by a new artistic vein that the rapper makes his own in Recovery, released in 2010, which contained precisely the famous Love The Way You Lie with Rihanna; the collaboration between the two was legendary and the track allowed the rapper to earn a place in the TOP 25 of the most sold singles in the history of music.

When the rapper decided to collaborate with BoB, for some unspecified reason he chose the track “Things Get Worse”, making it orphan of those lines about Rihanna and replacing them with others.

The media fuss that is dominating in these hours, with Eminem ending up on Twitter in the Trend Topic for two consecutive days, does not seem to have an end: the headlines in the newspapers follow one another pounding, the comments of the fans certainly do not let themselves wait. and the respectable are ready to resume the march with lots of pickets, which had made us smile so much back in 2000 (those who lived that wonderful era will remember).

It is difficult to explain to angry journalists and fans that no, Eminem is not crazy, but he is still a provocateur, he made provocation and hatred his trademark, he said his without sweetening the pill on several occasions and was hated and despised for this since the beginning of his career.

As always, it is difficult to understand and discern the character from the person, Slim Shady from Marshall Mathers, Eminem from the loving father, real life and real situations from entertainment.

If today all of us had the slightest doubt that Eminem was a bad person, that he could ever attack a woman or that he could ever treat a person differently based on his sexual orientation, believe us, we would not be here to defend him.

Unfortunately, the media fuss are always symptomatic of an in-depth knowledge of the subject and of news created without contextualizing the situation in all its aspects.

