Eminem opened his first restaurant in Detroit

Eminem has been churning out rhymes for over 20 years. Now, he has decided to devote himself to pasta as well. The hip hop legend has indeed opened Mom’s Spaghetti, his first restaurant in Union Assembly, in downtown Detroit, just across from Comerica Park.

We don’t know if Eminem rolled up his sleeves washing dishes or seating guests at the tables, but he sure brought some “star-power” to the party. The rapper of Lose Yourself however, he posed inside the restaurant, in a room where the vinyls of some of his albums are exhibited.

If you like spaghetti – and let’s face it, who doesn’t like it? – Eminem’s restaurant has several proposals for you. The menu in fact includes several dishes, including spaghetti with meatballs, both meat and vegan, and sandwiches filled with spaghetti.

Loading... Advertisements

That’s why Eminem’s restaurant is called Mom’s Spaghetti

The restaurant owes its name to Lose Yourself, Oscar-winning song for best song in 2003 in which Eminem raps: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Whether in the kitchen or on the charts, Eminem is really hot stuff. His most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200. This was hers tenth project to immediately enter the first position in the chart. A feat that only managed to: Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10).