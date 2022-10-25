Eminem, Tupac, Drake, Kendrick Lamar…: Kanye West designates the greatest rapper of all time

Despite numerous controversies on many subjects such as his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at fashion week or his recent anti-Semitic declarations, Kanye West does not seem ready to stop as shown by his recent declarations in the podcast “Drink Champs ” presented by NORE and DJ EFN.

Present for the third time on the podcast, Ye indulged in a few more controversial statements in order to tarnish his image a little more. On today’s agenda ? The questioning of the death of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, new statements concerning the Jews who are trying to “silence him” and statements about Drake to name a few.

“He is the best rapper of all time”

After several minutes of listing conspiracy theories and other sources of the American far right, which could lead to a trial by the family of George Floyd in particular, Kanye West began to mention the rapper Drake. The Canadian, who lost more than 800,000 dollars following the defeat of FC Barcelona in the Clasico, is strangely mentioned by the American rapper in a positive way. “Drake is the best rapper of all time” said the man nicknamed Ye. A strange statement when we know the relationship that the two men have forged but that Kanye West embellishes, in his current style so characteristic, with a special revelation. Indeed the latter, in a constant surge of one-upmanship, affirms just after that Drake had a relationship with Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian.

