Emirates conquer 5 Guinness Book of Records on New Year’s Eve – Last Hour

(ANSA) – DUBAI, 01 JAN – Goal achieved for the United Arab Emirates, which on the occasion of the New Year celebrations have beaten five Guinness World Records thanks to fireworks displays in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.



The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, a suburb of the Emirate capital, set three Guinness World Records with a 40-minute fireworks display to welcome 2022. The fireworks achieved world record in terms of volume, duration and form, during the Abu Dhabi New Year celebrations.



In Ras Al Khaimah, in the north of the country, a 12-minute fireworks display over an area of ​​more than 4.7 kilometers has won two Guinness Book of Records, the state news agency Wam reported. A 1,055.8-meter-high fireworks tower, more than any skyscraper in the world, set the first record, for “tallest multi-rotor / drone fireworks show”. The second record was achieved for the “highest number of multirotors / drones launching fireworks simultaneously”, when 452 drones simultaneously fired the fires to create ‘Happy New Year’ in the sky. (HANDLE).

