Emirates Group reports record six-month net profit of $2.7 billion By Investing.com

Emirates Group reported a record six-month net profit of AED 10.1 billion (US$2.7 billion) on November 9, 2023, an increase of 138% from the same period last year. The announcement comes as the company, recognized as the world’s leading long-haul carrier, revealed a significant financial improvement for the first half of its financial year (April-September). The airline’s profits rose 135% from the previous year to $2.6 billion (Dh9.4 billion), and its revenue rose 19% to Dh59.5 billion.

The significant growth was also reflected in their EBITDA and revenue, which reached AED 20.6 billion (US$5.6 billion) and AED 67.3 billion (US$18.3 billion), respectively, driven by strong global demand for air transport in the wake of the pandemic downturn. Was. Travel controls. There was a substantial increase in passenger numbers with a significant annual growth of 31%, resulting in a total of 26.1 million passengers during the period.

Emirates’ revenue rose 19% to AED 59.5 billion, despite a 9% increase in operating costs, with fuel being the biggest cost by 34%. The airline saw an 11% increase in Emirates SkyCargo tonnage to 1,035,000 tonnes, despite a softening global cargo market.

The group had a strong cash position of AED 42.7 billion (US$11.6 billion) as of September 30, 2023, which it used to repay COVID-19 related debts of AED 9.2 billion and pay a dividend of AED 4.5 billion to its owner I went. ,

Chairman HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum attributed the unprecedented performance to the talent of his team, strong business model, service enhancements, Dubai’s supportive aviation policies and operational agility. He projected a 6% increase in its employee base to 108,996 as on September 30, 2023, and noted an ongoing recruitment drive to tackle the shortage of skilled workforce. This success was also attributed to the strategic plans launched after the pandemic. However, he expressed optimism for H2 but cautioned about potential headwinds such as rising fuel prices, strong US dollar, cost inflation and geopolitics.

Emirates Airline resumed A380 operations to several destinations and launched daily non-stop services to Montreal, Canada, increasing connectivity through codeshare or interline agreements with eight airlines. The airline carried 26.1 million passengers between April 1 and September 30, 2023. Its Qantas codeshare partnership received approval for a five-year extension until 2027.

The airline’s profit in the first half of 2023–24 reached a new record of AED 9.4 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared to AED 4.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) last year. The airline also launched several initiatives, such as a global brand advertising campaign with Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz, a new meal pre-ordering capability for customers, free onboard Wi-Fi for Emirates Skywards members and a City at Dubai International Financial Check-in facility. Center.



Meanwhile, Dnata, part of the Emirates Group, expanded operations in its cargo and ground handling, catering and retail, and travel services businesses due to new contracts and an expanded customer base in its international operations. Its revenue stood at AED 9.3 billion (US$2.5 billion), up 27% compared to the same period last year. Dynata’s profit increased significantly to AED 709 million from AED 236 million last year. Dnata’s airport operations were a significant contributor to revenues with AED 4.1 billion earnings. The company also made strategic investments, such as acquiring an additional 29% stake in Imagine Cruising and implementing AI-powered solutions in Singapore.

