Emirates News Agency – DWTCA signs agreement with Binance to participate in the world’s first virtual resource ecosystem

DUBAI, 21st December 2021 (WAM) – The Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Binance, the world’s leading provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure, to establish a new international ecosystem of virtual assets that enhances Dubai’s position as a global hub for industry and generates long-term economic growth through digital innovation.

The deal follows a recent announcement establishing DWTCA as a global zone and regulator for virtual assets and reflects Dubai’s continuing efforts to adopt advanced technologies, particularly in the Fin-tech sector.

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, responsible for a cryptocurrency trading volume of $ 7.7 trillion in 2021, while the daily trading volume is around $ 80 billion and the number of users is estimated. to 28 million.

Helal Saeed Almarri, general manager of DWTCA, said: “Innovation is synonymous with Dubai and this ‘Future-Economy’ environment is designed to catalyze collaboration, stimulate innovation and, most importantly, ensure protection. In line with Dubai’s vision for a fully digital economy and inclusive society, the world’s first specialist authority is Dubai’s active response to the industry’s demand for support, so that service providers, technology promoters and governments can co- create the next generation ecosystem for the global virtual resource economy. ”

DWTCA’s agreement with Binance to be one of the anchors in this new ecosystem is a pioneering move that aims to strike a balance between value creation and risk mitigation, prioritizing equal investment improvement opportunities for society, while protecting the at the same time the most financially vulnerable as a priority.

The agreement reflects DWTCA’s commitment to engage with global industry shapers and thought leaders so that Dubai is able to create the first ‘blueprint’ virtual resource structure model for the international community.

Under the agreement, Binance will also participate in this knowledge-sharing ecosystem by sharing its experience of collaborating with global regulators to help develop progressive regulations for “Virtual Assets”. The goal is to help cryptocurrency exchanges or companies offering blockchain and DLT services or a wide range of currencies and digital assets to get licensed in Dubai.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, said: “I am grateful for the trust the Dubai World Trade Center Authority has placed in Binance. Together, we share a vision to help Dubai embrace the new future economy which includes cryptocurrencies and blockchains Today, the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology remains in its infancy, but through our leadership position and expertise, combined with Dubai’s long-term vision, we plan to develop an appropriate regulatory framework to adapt to rapid and progressive nature of virtual resources “.

Dubai’s virtual resource ecosystem aims to create a robust regulatory and legislative framework that will support innovation, ensure safe market adoption and facilitate global acceptance.

