Emirates News Agency – WGS

DUBAI, 25th April, 2022 (WAM) — A report released by the World Government Summit Organization (WGS) focuses on the introduction of general mental health services by the government by 2025 in a bid to combat mental health problems. negative impacts of COVID-19 on well-being.

The research – in collaboration with the leading consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) – highlighted the “moral duty” of lawmakers to improve the mental health of citizens following an unprecedented crisis around the world driven by social distancing, the loss of of jobs, homeschooling and the sudden switch to remote work.

The report, “Making Mental Wellbeing a National Priority: Actions to Increase Resilience,” highlights the possibility of “fully integrating mental health initiatives into mainstream public health services by 2025, and calls for action by identifying cost-effective digital solutions with clinical and behavioral benefits, in various settings.

He also highlighted the importance of “eliminating the stereotype” about mental health caused by the paralysis of critical services in 93% of the 130 countries surveyed by the World Health Organization between June and August 2020.

The report notes that “the impact of COVID-19 has taken many forms on mental health around the world. On the front lines during the pandemic, healthcare workers have fallen ill with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the elderly separated from their children, the grandchildren felt lonely and depressed, and the parents worried about losing their jobs, while the children lost their activities with their friends.

“Governments and policy makers increasingly recognize that the impact of the pandemic on mental health needs to be taken into account and they must take serious steps to provide solutions and tools that reduce the negative impact and promote the well-being of the community.”

The Deputy Director General of the World Summit of Governments Organization, Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, said that the World Summit of Governments Organization established its global presence as the leading knowledge platform and research organization to design the future and foresee the changes that will determine the future of the government.

And he added that the report, in collaboration with PwC, focuses on the fundamental role that mental well-being has in improving people’s lives. The government’s work is vital to launch new initiatives and design policies that promote mental health and achieve the best results.

For his part, Hamish Clark, Chief Wellness Officer of PwC Middle East, commented: “The global economy conservatively loses $1 trillion in lost productivity due to poor mental health each year. The pandemic has done no more to accelerate this impact”. In this document, in collaboration with the World Organization of Government Summits, we highlight the main recommendations for governments on how to end the stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace and build resilient societies.”

PwC Middle East Head of Health Lina Shadid further added: “Incorporating wellness measures into policy making across the public sector through a holistic approach will emphasize the connection between physical health , mental health and wellness, thereby reducing mental health stigma, raising awareness and giving a voice to those who suffer in silence.”

Regarding the Middle East, the report notes that “awareness of the problem of mental health has increased throughout the region, especially among young people.”

One of the initiatives highlighted was the National Program for Happiness and Well-being (NPHW) of the United Arab Emirates, which organized a campaign in April 2020 to provide mental health support to all residents in the UAE to help them overcome the psychological impact of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia has also increased mental, social and psychological health support to help citizens cope with the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, including through a dedicated telehealth service that allows remote access to calling therapists. .

The research paper further highlighted the importance of “realizing that new digital tools and services enabled by work and social culture can harm people’s mental health, before thinking about how using technology is positive.” Noting that “the potential to undermine the mental flexibility of technology is behind the emergence of a ‘social detox’ for users as a way to take steps to reduce their social media consumption.”

Authors Roger Federer and LeBron James suggest throughout the report that children “benefit from the same mindfulness techniques” that sports stars use.

This report is one of 20 to be presented at WGS2022, to be held in Dubai from March 29-30, 2022, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai .

The research is being produced in collaboration with leading global institutions in areas including economic diversification, the knowledge economy, health, education, technology, leadership and sustainable development, and the environment and climate change challenges. .

WGS2022 will bring together a group of government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers and specialists in financial, economic and social affairs from around the world to exchange experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to promoting development and prosperity in everyone.

The summit will bring together more than 4,000 senior officials, experts and private sector leaders to explore the future of government in more than 110 dialogue and interactive sessions.

