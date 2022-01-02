Emirates: short week and new weekend arrive with 2022 – World

The arrival of 2022 in the United Arab Emirates brings with it the new short working week – of four and a half days – and the shift of the weekend from Friday and Saturday to the Western Saturday and Sunday, choosing international competitiveness over religious tradition: the Friday is in fact the day dedicated to prayer for Muslims. As of January 1, the country became the first in the world to introduce the short workweek, and the first in the Gulf region to not have a weekend on Friday and Saturday.

The new rules are valid for the public sector and for schools in the country, but they bring with them some difficulties in harmonizing with private companies. According to a recent survey of 190 companies by the consulting firm Mercer, reported by local media, most of the private companies (57 percent) said they prefer the new weekend Saturday-Sunday. However, only one in four companies (23%) said they will likely apply the short workweek policy, leaving Friday afternoons free.

Furthermore, the workers of private companies who will keep the ‘traditional’ working week will have to find a balance with the commitments of their children, who will stay at home from school on Sundays, while their parents will work.