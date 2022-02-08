Emissions from hybrid cars in the sights of the European Union

Hybrid cars also end up under the magnifying glass for polluting emissions as already happened in the past for other power supplies such as diesel. According to what is learned from Reuters sources, the European Union intends to go to the bottom as regards the technology of plug-in hybrid powertrains after the doubts and criticisms raised regarding the tests currently in place to verify the amount of emissions produced. from vehicles, considered unreliable. Apparently the EU would like to intervene precisely on the current standards for verifying CO2 emissions by tightening the limits.

Hybrid cars: emissions in the EU’s sights

To raise doubts about the value of the data communicated by the hybrid car manufacturers would have been the data collected by some trade associations, according to which the tests currently in use are based on a condition that is actually unattainable in everyday life, that is, the availability of a full and constant charge of the battery. The emissions would be higher than those approved by virtue of the greater use of the internal combustion engine and a shorter mileage in 100% electric mode.

From some tests carried out in driving conditions, CO2 emission levels would emerge up to four times higher than what emerged from the current analysis system. When using hybrid cars, the behavior of the user is fundamental and must be constant when recharging the vehicle battery, otherwise he runs the risk of seeing the savings in terms of consumption vanish, with even worse performance than the latest generation diesels.

New Wltp tests from 2025

It now seems quite certain that the Wltp cycle tests (an acronym for Worldwide Harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) currently used for cars with plug-in hybrid power are not entirely reliable and for this reason European Union officials are mobilizing to arrive at a definition of new verification systems, probably starting in 2025.

The modification to the current protocols on Wltp tests would take into account a new factor, obtained from real data collected through an Obfcm (On-Board Fuel Consumption Monitoring) system, which became mandatory at the behest of the EU starting from 1 January 2021 (it is present on all newly registered vehicles and stores all data on real consumption).

The scenarios for the automotive market

It is estimated that through the introduction of new and more accurate testing methods, Europe will be able to obtain more reliable answers on the actual use of the combustion engine in relation to the electric motor in plug-in hybrids. The introduction of the changes to the Wltp tests should be the subject of discussion by the Working Group on Motor Vehicles, a technical table between representatives of the sector, government representatives and consumer associations scheduled for next 22 February.

The fear on the part of car manufacturers, mainly expressed by those manufacturers who have invested heavily in the creation of plug-in hybrid models to reduce the average emissions of the range and thus avoid penalties due to exceeding the limits on C02 emissions, is that with the introduction of new verification methods, the market can undergo a decisive push towards the sale of fully electric models.