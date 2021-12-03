Emma, ​​meaning and origin of the name

Emma has experienced an exponential growth among the names attributed to newborn girls in our country, in the space of twenty years; it is a name of Germanic origin, attested since the 7th century in forms such as the feminine Emma, ​​Imma, Ima and also the masculine Immo and Emmo. Although the etymology is not completely certain, it is generally considered, as well as Irma, a hypochoristic of other Germanic names starting with the root irmin or ermen, like Ermengarda, Ermentrude and Ermenegildo.

It has the meaning of “great”, “powerful”, but also “whole”, “universal”; finally it can also be theophoric, and recall an alternative name of the god Odin, “Irmin”. Other hypotheses, judged less reliable, lead it back to Germanic amals or imme (“Valiant”), in Old Norse imr (“Wolf”), and finally to an onomatopoeic childlike voice similar to the German Amme, “mom”.

In England the name was introduced thanks to Emma of Normandy, wife of two English kings, and became quite popular after the Norman conquest and during the Middle Ages, when it was used in vernacular forms such as Em, Emm and Emme, with diminutives such as Emmot, Emmet and Emmett, as well as being confused with Amy. In its basic form the name was revived in the 18th century, perhaps also thanks to the poem by Matthew Prior Henry and Emma.

Even today Emma is one of the most popular names attributed to girls born in the United States of America, and was in the top five continuously from 2002 until 2017. In Italy, however, it was continuously in the list of the ten most used names for the newborns from 2010 until 2017. Although the male form Emmo also exists, the name is almost exclusively female.

In 2019 there were 3245 girls so called in Italy.

Among the most famous Emma we mention the actresses Emma Thompson, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Emma Roberts, and the Italian singer Emma Marrone. The name remains practically unchanged in all languages, except for the Slavic lineage, in which it is Ema, as well as in Romanian.

The name day can be celebrated on 3 December, in memory of St. Emma of Lesum, or “of Bremen” or “of Stiepel” or “of Saxony”, noblewoman, widow and benefactress, but also on 29 June in memory of St. ‘Emma di Gurk, Countess of Friesach and founder of several Benedictine monasteries in Austria. Some unofficial hagiographic sources believe that Emma of Bavaria, queen consort of the East Franks as wife of Ludwig II the German, celebrated on January 31, is also to be counted among the saints.