Emma and Julien (La Villa 7), the break? “He did things that hurt me a lot”

From the first episode of The Villa of Broken Hearts 7, Julian fell in love withEmma Keitman and was very touched by his problem. The one for whomlove does not exist” finally let go and the two candidates became a couple after a kiss during a boat trip. If their relationship is punctuated by ups and downs like Cassandra and Giovanni, who have just got back together, the two lovers left the adventure hand in hand.

A complicated return to reality

Unfortunately, their relationship has been very complicated on the outside. “Sorry for not being too present at the moment. I feel empty. I don’t taste anything. I have clear up & down phases. I have to work on it and take a step back from things that hurt me to focus on the essentials. Fortunately, this weekend I’m going to Tenerife, it will do me the greatest good.“said Allan Guedj’s ex on Instagram a few days ago. Since leaving the show, they would have chained breakups and reconciliations.

“I’m a little lost“

This weekend, the one who clashed violently with Maïssane confided in her relationship in an Instagram story. “After the shooting, back in France, things got a lot more complicated. It was a roller coaster (…) It was difficult to combine personal life, professional life and our couple. He did things that hurt me a lot, which I have forgiven and which repeat themselves. I’m kinda exhausted. It hurt me a lot. I’m at a stage where I’m a bit lost“Explains Emma, ​​very touched.