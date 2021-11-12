Emma Bonino: “Europe does not want to govern migration. Let’s change the treaties”

“If the treaties are not changed, we will continue to witness crises like the one that is unfolding on the border between Belarus and Poland. We will always be here complaining, without thinking that migrations will continue to exist. We refuse to govern them ”. Emma Bonino looks at the political and humanitarian crisis that is worsening at the border on the Polish border – which is also the EU border – with the eyes of those who know the issue in depth. And he knows perfectly well that the amazement that emerges every time migrants – by sea or by land, but always coming from the same areas: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, some African countries – are not enough to try to cross the borders to search a better life. Nor is indignation enough – just, natural, human – in front of the images of thousands of people who, in the cold, hope to go beyond that barbed wire that separates them from what perhaps they consider a dream. And that instead is proving, for the umpteenth time, a nightmare.

A very long radical political history behind her, senator, Bonino was foreign minister during the Letta government and head of European policies during the Prodi government. At the end of the 90s she was EU commissioner for humanitarian aid. In short, he knows the humanitarian crises well, so well that he knows that they will not cease if the way of dealing with issues is not changed. If the ball does not pass from the individual states to the European Union.

The president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, has put forward the hypothesis of a wall on the border with Belarus. Are we facing the failure of EU policies on migrants?

Look, European policy on these issues is always the same: let’s just say it doesn’t exist. And it is also not there because the European Commission has no competence on migrants and related issues. So each one, each government, acts for himself and whenever the migratory flows intensify, we are always there. As for the wall, the President of the European Commission stressed her total opposition, but they pointed out that in the European Union budget there is a voice on external borders and any resources for new barriers can be found there.

They don’t want to finance it, but they already have the money to do it, in short. What is happening between Minsk and Warsaw, with thousands of refugees aiming to cross the border somehow pushed by Lukashenko, has to do with foreign policy. But there is also a humanitarian drama.

The humanitarian question is the visible element of a political failure. What is happening on the border between Belarus and Poland, and it is enough to look at the images to realize it, is painful, shameful. But it is the terrestrial transposition of what happens in the Mediterranean. Where, often, rescued migrants are then sent back to Libya. When people arrive from the sea, Italy is more interested, in this case the center of the crisis shifts to Poland, but the substance does not change. And history repeats itself precisely because management always remains intergovernmental. If the European Union is no longer given competence, if the treaties are not changed, we will continue to see crises like this. We will always be here to complain about a phenomenon, the natural one of migration, which has always been there, which will always remain with us. But that we refuse to govern.

In this case, however, there is a further element of complexity. Poland has recently been a thorn in the side of the EU: sanctioned for the limits imposed on the independence of the judiciary, Warsaw has particularly strict laws against migrants and those who help them. In this case too, the EU and Poland risk taking different directions: do you see the danger of a crisis within a crisis?

The clash between Poland and the EU is already underway. Of course, in this new situation it will be interesting to understand how and if the sanctions that Brussels has addressed to Warsaw and the aid for border management can coexist. This is a nice dilemma. As for the Polish immigration regulations, just think that they are pushing people away by forcing them to stay in the cold, with a temperature that reaches 5-10 degrees below zero. All this away from the eyes of journalists, whom the Polish government keeps away, but also from those of the NGOs, which were not allowed to approach the refugees to assist them.

Faced with the decision of the Minsk regime to use human beings – who have arrived or attracted to Belarus by plane – as a weapon of blackmail, the EU has announced new sanctions. In contrast, Lukashenko threatens to prevent the passage of gas. Could such a scenario really occur?

The sanctions mechanism generates one blackmail after another. And this is no different case. Sometimes, then, cooperation works, useful to mitigate tensions, to overcome them. We should aim for this. The threat to cut off the gas, which I frankly do not know if it will ever be implemented, is part of a strategy: it is simply a political tool.