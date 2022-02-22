Emma Coronel is transferred to a minimum security prison in Texas

One year after being arrested Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmanwas transferred to a minimum security federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the United States Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

So that Colonel Aispuro will continue his sentence for crimes related to drug traffickingmoney laundering and participating in financial dealings with the Sinaloa Cartel in the women’s prison Federal Medical Center, Carswell or FMC Carswell until September 13, 2023, the tentative date for his release.

The Carswell Federal Medical Center is a women’s prison inaugurated in 1994, which houses 976 prisoners in the medical center and 261 in the camp, according to its official website; it is classified as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp”, and its custody will continue to be the responsibility of the Bureau of Prisons.

On February 22, 2021, the Mexican-American citizen was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, after his participation as part of Guzmán’s criminal organizationas well as for helping him coordinate his escape in 2015 through a tunnel that reached his cell.

On February 22, 2021, the 32-year-old Mexican-American citizen was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, after two years of monitoring and after confirming her participation as part of Guzmán’s criminal organization, as well as for having helped him coordinate his escape in 2015 through a tunnel, while El Chapois located in the Supermax prison in Colorado.

Once she completes her three-year prison sentence and pays nearly $1.5 million, the capo’s wife will be subject to four years of probation that would leave her under a strict surveillance system.

For now, Coronel will remain in this Texas prison that is watched by guards where each inmate is responsible for cleaning his cell, and where every day the hygiene of the beds is checked, the garbage is collected, the sweeping and the floor is washed; In addition, he will have the right to a radio, MP3 player or clock and smoking is prohibited.

JLMR