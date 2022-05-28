Emma Coronel would earn millions for her Instagram account | INSTAGRAM

The famous influencerEmma Coronel, has aroused curiosity among Internet users, who is already watching has more and more followers, so many think that she could even be winning millions thanks to its popularity.

Your official account is even already verifiedeach of his publications has managed to attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of people, so on several occasions he has worked with some product and food brands, companies from his state of Sinaloa.

According to a platform dedicated to linking accounts with their followers, HypeAuditor, the famous young woman would have a “engagement” of 13.20%

this we can realize that their followers if they are quite active, even though they are hundreds of thousands, they remain ready to interact with everything that uploads, although we also have to mention that they have some time that they do not share anything.

There is also another platform called Influencity where it is said that the value of your account is $18,931 dollars, of course there are users who claim that it must be much more.

Emma Coronel arouses curiosity among Internet users.



He has some very famous followers, including some big accounts like People en Español, El Gordo y la Flaca, and even Ninel Conde.

60% of followers are women and 40% are men, having greater popularity in Mexico, the United States, Ecuador and Colombia.

Let us remember that the famous involved in a series of enormous controversies, but still some that ensure that she must be enjoying her millions and her freedom at this precise moment.

