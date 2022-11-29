Emma Corrin, aka Diana in season 4 of “The Crown”, asks for gender-neutral awards

The star of the fourth season of The Crownfeatured in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Loverdenounces the lack of inclusiveness of the award ceremonies.

Emma Corrin, aka Diana in the fourth season of The Crownwho came out non-binary in 2021, told the BBC “hope in the future” that gender-neutral categories will be the norm at awards ceremonies.

“I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment. Everyone needs to feel heard and represented,” insisted Emma Corrin, currently starring in the films. My Policeman (Prime Video) and Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix).

The absence of non-gendered categories is linked to the lack of representation of LGBTQIA+ people in films and series: “The question we must have is [celle-là]then things will change a lot.”

“When these roles are created, more people play them, and then there will be more urgency to find a solution to these questions.”

Emma Watson winner of a gender neutral award

The question of non-gendered prices has been raised for a few years in Hollywood. Emma Watson won a gender-neutral award at the 2017 MTV Awards for her role in the remake of The beauty and the Beast.

“MTV’s decision to create a gender-neutral award for actors will mean different things to everyone,” the actress said at the time when she received her award.

“To me, it shows that acting is all about the ability to put yourself in someone’s shoes and that shouldn’t be separated into two separate categories,” she added. “Such a decision makes a lot of sense to me.”

In 2020, the Berlinale, one of the world’s leading film festivals, has announced that it will no longer award actors separately based on their gender. A way to avoid any hierarchy between men and women, according to its direction.