Emma Corrin queer princess

Mexico City

“The look of emma corrin the day we met (khaki pants, light blue shirt, navy sweater, and a shock of short, carelessly tousled blonde hair) reminds less of the deceased Princess Diana but to a young prince Williamfrom the era when it could have graced the bedroom walls of schoolgirls in love all over the world,” recounts an article published on Vogue magazine’s website.

“Earlier that year, Corrin, who received a Golden Globe for her portrayal of a young Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown, quietly came out as queer and non-binary, adding “she/they” pronouns to her bio. from Instagram. (Corrin currently uses “they/them”),” notes Vogue.

“The smile seals it: When the 26-year-old actor leads me into a spacious Tribeca apartment they’re renting (while filming FX’s crime series Retreat over in New Jersey) and offers me tea, they flash a shy but undeniably smirk. charming of an aughts teen idol,” adds the note signed by Emma Specter.

“Diana has long been linked to LGBTQ+ identity in the public consciousness, supporting the still-fledgling gay rights movement years before Ronald Reagan dared to utter the word AIDS, usually while immaculately dressed in some Versace or Ferragamo”, highlights the publication.

Recently, however, a subtle filmic queering of her legacy has taken place, with openly bisexual actress Kristen Stewart playing a somewhat sapphic Diana in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 film Spencer.