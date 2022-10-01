Emma D’Arcy, her curious and interesting journey to take on the biggest challenge of ‘The House of the Dragon’: replace Milly Alcock

She plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, the star character of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel spin-off, after the 1×06 time jump.

Despite being practically unknown, the Australian actress Milly Alcock has captivated us all with her excellent interpretation of the Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in The House of the Dragon, a character who has become a great favorite among viewers from the first minute and whose complex plots only promise to increase in level as the story progresses. However, in the prequel ‘spin-off’ episode of Game of Thrones that HBO premieres this Sunday, the 1×06a time jump of about a decade will bring with it an important change: that several actors are replaced by others in their most adult version.

There are several characters affected by the time jump and some of them will even be released again later in new jumps that the series is guaranteed in the near future, but, of all of them, the most important are Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightowerwho we will no longer see in the skin of Alcock or Emily Carey and become embodied by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cookerespectively.

Emma D’Arcy’s challenge is doubly powerful: on the one hand to play the most beloved and probably important character of the series permanently, but, more in the short term, also permeate an audience that had already surrendered at the feet of Milly Alcock. However, those who have already had the opportunity to see D’Arcy in action confirm that he is not only up to the character, but that his performance is truly remarkable.



HBO Emma D’Arcy with Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’.



Emma D’Arcy is exactly 8 years older than Milly Alcock. He was born in the United Kingdom in 1992 and He was not a particularly well-known face before his signing for the long-awaited HBO series. In fact, her career as an interpreter began not long ago, in 2018, with the help of the British series Wanderlust and playing one of the daughters of the veteran Tony Collette’s character. After that first role, D’Arcy continued to try his luck, with a small role in the drama starring Keira Knightley breaking the rules in 2019 and with a leading role in the series Truth Seekers from Prime Video, probably his most important job until signing for the first ‘spin-off’ of Game of Thrones. The Amazon Studios fiction did not have much luck and ended up being canceled after one season, but it did give D’Arcy the opportunity to work with two of his idols, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

Emma D’Arcy’s professional career as a performer is not particularly noteworthy and, although we don’t know what the future holds for her, at least for a few years her filmography promises to be heavily marked by the role of Rhaenyra in The House of the Dragon. Nevertheless, his personal journey is curious and interesting and, although he is not a person who has given endless interviews and describes himself as “a very reserved person”, he has shared some details about his past that make it clear that we are facing a genuine and special human being with great artistic concerns.

According to The Cinemaholicsalthough D’Arcy He does not usually talk about his childhood, he did reveal that it was not exactly conventional. In fact, in an interview with hey u guysexplained that his family had “strong ties to the spiritualist church” and that, although he is not an active member, his education was very marked by it and taught him to open himself to all kinds of spiritualism.

My dear grandmother passed away a couple of years ago and I was completely immersed in this spiritualist church, so I will always have open arms in case she wants to pay a visit.

Although her acting concerns would not arise until later, Emma D’Arcy began to develop interest and absolute love for the world of cinema when in her earliest childhood, especially with everything related to science fiction, of which her father was a great fan. After finishing school in London, she moved to Oxford to study Fine Art and it was there that she began to make her first performances. At that time she did not study acting, but if he began to be part of plays throughout his university career. From then on, he was clear about what he wanted to do and between 2016 and 2019 he worked hard on stage and with great praise for his work.



HBO Emma D’Arcy is Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’.



Even he went on to launch his own theater company. According to her Amazon Studios biography, D’Arcy became the associate artistic director of the Forward Arena Theater Company. However, the Covid-19 crisis paralyzed everything she had going on and, as she would tell HeyUGuys at the end of 2020, he experienced that as something terrifying and he began to seriously worry about his future: “I felt really in a free fall”.

And so The project that would change everything arrived: The House of the Dragona series that at the time was presented to him as “an HBO fantasy series” and to which he did not give much importance at first because “everyone was doing fantasy series”. In the second audition, D’Arcy found out what he was doing and began to work his ass off for the part. She even hand-made a white wig to make herself the ultimate Targaryen.

Rhaenyra ended up in his hands and his work is about to see the light on HBO. It will do so from the sixth episode of the first season of The House of the Dragon and a ribbon that Alcock has left him through the clouds.

With Rhaenyra, he also feels a very strong connection on a very intimate and personal level: “Rhaenyra has a constant battle with what it means to be a woman and is an ‘outsider,'” D’Arcy explained in statements to The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the premiere of the series. “She is terrified of being trapped in motherhood and she is aware of how her position would be different if she were a man. I am a non-binary person. I’ve always been attracted and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that is played out honestly here. She can’t attend court in a way that other people can easily.”

