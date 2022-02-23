“Emma is not sick”: why the wife of ‘El Chapo’ is in a prison hospital | News Univision Drug Trafficking

The minimum-security prison for women in Texas, which since Thursday has housed Emma Coronel Aispuro, drug dealer’s wife Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, it is the only one of its kind that receives sick inmates. It is, above all, a hospital that serves almost a thousand female convicts who require specialized medical attention, including dialysis, physical therapy and psychiatric services.
But attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told Univision News that your client is healthy and that it was the decision of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to transfer her to the FMC Carswell prison in Fort Worth, Texas, despite the fact that they asked that she be placed in a California prison to facilitate the visit of her relatives, who live in Mexico. She may later be sent to a facility in that state.
“Emma does not have any medical conditions. The Bureau of Prisons is an independent body and accepts appointment suggestions from the district court. It is not an order. It is quite common that a request for designation is not fulfilled at the beginning, ”Lichtman told this medium.
This lawyer, who also led the legal defense of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in a Brooklyn court, is confident that Emma Coronel will serve a 36-month prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering before the established time, on September 13, 2023. “Mrs. Coronel will be released in a halfway house or under house arrest in less than 15 months,” he confided.
The US Marshals service concluded last Thursday the transfer of the wife of ‘El Chapo’. It was not disclosed which site she stayed in since her sentencing hearing in November.
Donald Murphy, spokesman for the BOP, pointed out that for reasons of security and privacy, the agency cannot report on the health of Emma Coronel, or why they decided to take her to FMC Carswell.
The spokesman told this outlet that inmates are assigned to institutions based on a number of factors, such as the level of security and supervision required, their medical needs, protective measures to prevent other inmates from harming you and the proximity of your release date.
The agency indicated that it never discloses the confinement conditions of those in its custody. Lichtman, for her part, did not respond to the question of whether her client was still under a strict regimen that has kept her segregated since her arrest on February 22, 2021 at a Virginia airport.
“She has a three-year prison sentence and it is a non-violent felony, and at the same time the judge and the Bureau of Prisons have made the determination that she is not a violence or escape hazard. That is why they put her in a center with minimal supervision, ”explained criminal lawyer Haim Vásquez in an interview with Univision 23.
In other cases, the BOP has complied with the requests made by the lawyers. happened with Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, daughter of the head of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who at the end of 2021 was transferred to the FCI Dublin minimum security prison, in the San Francisco Bay area, in northern California. She was born in that region and several of her uncles and cousins live there and in the greater Los Angeles area. That is why her legal defenders asked to be put on that site.
The daughter of capo Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as ‘El Mencho’, will be released on April 13. she meets a sentence of 30 months in prison for owning and managing six companies listed for laundering money generated from the sale of drugs in the United States.
The “camp” where Emma Coronel is
In the FMC Carswell prison there are 1,237 inmates, of which 976 are in the medical center and 261 in an adjacent 67-hectare camp. It is possible that they have put Emma Coronel in that place. An audit done in 2019 describes that the main structure of the camp has a dining room, cosmetology room, laundry, medical and dental services, visiting room and a chapel.
It also has two buildings that serve as housing units for inmates and administrative offices. A third facility is used for educational and recreational areas, social work, and psychology. This camp and medical center began operations in 1994.
“FMC Carswell is the only federal medical center for female offenders and is a fully accredited medical center that received initial accreditation in September 1999,” the audit states.
“The inmates of the camp provide labor to support the operation of the FMC (medical center) in areas such as maintenance of the grounds and the institutional reserve, cleaning and recycling,” he adds.
The complex is located on approximately 103 acres of land, of which 36 are within the security perimeter. There are a total of 19 structures, including 16 multi-occupancy cell housing units. It also has three segregation cells, in one of which they would have placed Emma Coronel if the BOP keeps a tight watch around them.
“(Emma Coronel) is going to have a number of freedoms within the detention center, such as access to the social area and courses designed for education and mental health. They have cosmetology courses and in general she is going to have very positive conditions, ”said lawyer Vásquez, who points out that her relatives will be able to visit her without limit once the restrictions imposed by the pandemic are lifted.
The audit carried out in 2019 concluded that FMC Carswell complied with the standards regarding the measures established to prevent prisoners from being victims of sexual violations.
The FMC Carswell prison is 700 miles or 11 hours of driving from the maximum security prison USP Florence, where her husband ‘El Chapo’ is serving a life sentence.