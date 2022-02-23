“Emma is not sick”: why the wife of ‘El Chapo’ is in a prison hospital | News Univision Drug Trafficking

In other cases, the BOP has complied with the requests made by the lawyers. happened with Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, daughter of the head of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who at the end of 2021 was transferred to the FCI Dublin minimum security prison, in the San Francisco Bay area, in northern California. She was born in that region and several of her uncles and cousins ​​live there and in the greater Los Angeles area. That is why her legal defenders asked to be put on that site.