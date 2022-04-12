Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will work together in a film

What a thrill! Finally we will see together Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie, two beautiful and talented actresses who look like twins separated at birth and who will finally work together in one of the most anticipated projects of the moment. Find out what it is.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbiethey will be part of one of the most anticipated films and you can not imagine how excited all their followers are, because in a matter of seconds the news went viral.

Everything we know about the new film by Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie

Social networks have come to a standstill when describing that the actresses who practically look like two peas in a pod will be part of the cast of the new ‘Barbie’ movie, together with the gorgeous Ryan Gosling, who puts himself in the shoes of this famous children’s doll. This film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig, the person in charge of great successes like ‘Little Women’, ‘Lady Bird’ or ‘Jackie’.

Emma Mackey, only 26 years old, is the French actress who has come to conquer Hollywood. Courtesy

Until now, no great detail of the plot of this highly anticipated film project has been revealed, just as there is really very little information about the role it will play. Emma Mckeybut it is speculated that because of the great resemblance to margot robbiemost likely it is her younger sister, which would not be surprising because the actress who gave life to Harley Quinn confessed that she is constantly confused with Emma.

Who is Emma Mackey?

Maybe you’ve seen Emma’s face and you’ve confused it with Margot’s, or maybe you’ve seen a meme about the great resemblance that both share, but the reality is that there is no relationship between them, (just in case you were wondering) .

Emma Mckey was born on January 4 in France, and his successful career began to rise thanks to his great performance in the successful youth series ‘sex education’the young promise rose to fame when he was only 23 years old due to his great talent.