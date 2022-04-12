Entertainment

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will work together in the Barbie movie

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will meet in the film about Mattel’s most famous doll: Barbie.

The film directed by the American producer and screenwriter, Greta Gerwig, It will star Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken.

The film project has been cooking for several years, since since 2014, Sony acquired the rights to the Barbie company to prepare the film, however, a series of obstacles arose that were delaying the project.

In this period, actresses like Amy Schumer Y Anne Hathaway They were contemplated to bring Barbie to life, however, they abandoned the project. This also happened with the director alethea jones and the screenwriter Olivia Milch, who They chose not to continue with it.

The cast also includes Simu Liuthe actor seen in Shan-Chi and the legend of the 10 ringsKate Mckinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell.

Emma Mckey, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy at the British Academy Television Awards in 2021, for her role in Sex Education, she will also participate, although the role she will play in the film is still unknown.

