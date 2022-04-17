Emma Mackey, from “Sex Education”, will be the sister of Margot Robbie in “Barbie”

margot robbie and the French Emma Mackey will be together in “Barbie”the live-action movie about the famous doll that attracted powerful attention once the direction and script twin was confirmed for Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), respectively.

Mackey was announced as a new cast member on April 12., alongside Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and Alexandra Shipp. The enthusiasm on Twitter was immediate.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” Will Ferrell has been cast in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company “that may or may not be” Mattel. In the plot, according to what is known so far, a doll living in ‘Barbieland’ gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world.

A few weeks ago, on Twitter circulated photos of Ryan Gosling ready for the filming of “Barbie”, with platinum blonde hair. The shots were captured in London, where the filming is presumed to be taking place, while he was walking with his daughter Esmeralda.

In the movie based on the popular doll that was released in 1959, Ryan Gosling will play Ken, while Margot Robbie will be Barbie and Mackey will be her sister. It is expected to be filmed this year and to be released in 2023.