Emma Mackey talks about the constant comparisons with Margot Robbie

In his last interview Emma Mackey has commented on the physical comparative constant that is done with Margot Robbie. Both actresses have spoken on occasion of the number of times they have been confused on the street. This is not something strange in the industry because there are several interpreters who have confessed, to the enthusiasm of confused fans, pretending to be someone else. Both Mackey and Robbie will appear together in the film. Barbie and now, Mackey has spoken out on those comparisons, which he considers “funny”.

Speaking with Total Film, the co-star of sex education He explained that the similarities with the Australian explain much of the reason for his choice in the Greta Gerwig film that Robbie will star in: “I think Margot has had the grace and humor to be able to play with that and allow me to be in the same movie as her, bless her”. However, although everyone sees the uncanny resemblance, the French star does not believe that similarity is real and although she admires Robbie, she thinks that in the future it would be good if the comparisons between the two ceased.

“It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like ‘We don’t look like you at all’. I don’t mind. It’s Margot Robbie, are you kidding me? She is the best. I admire her very much. I don’t mind comparisons. But it would be nice to leave that behind.”pointed out the young actress.

‘Barbie’ is a comedy

Later Emma Mackey he began to talk about the tone of the tape Barbie. Secrecy is something that has been around throughout filming and what many cast members have shared is that it will be very surprising: “I think people are going to get an idea of ​​the movie, and I don’t think it’s going to be that. It’s going to be a surprise. I’m so excited. And it’s a comedy, thank God. There is no crying in this movie! Let me say that. There is no crying! It was great to do pure comedy, an American comedy, as well. And I got to work with some heroes.”

Exclusive: Emma Mackey talks to Total Film about her upcoming role in #Barbie alongside Margot Robbie https://t.co/Ro1zTemEyN — TotalFilm (@totalfilm) September 14, 2022

We will be able to see Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey together in Barbie, scheduled by Warner Bros for premiere on July 21, 2023. We will see Mackey much earlier playing Emili Brontë in Emily, scheduled to be screened on October 14, 2022. Robbie will premiere two of the supposed candidates for the next edition of the Oscars; amsterdam Y Babylon.