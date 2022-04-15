Entertainment

Emma Mackey to play Margot Robbie’s sister in Barbie movie

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey have been cast in Barbie, causing a meltdown on Twitter.

The two actresses will star in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action retelling of the popular doll’s existence, with Robbie playing the titular toy.

Mackey was announced as a new cast member on Tuesday, April 12, alongside Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and Alexandra Shipp.

Many on social media responded enthusiastically to the news, commenting on the physical similarities between Robbie and the star of sex education.

“I need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be sisters in Barbie, it makes sense,” one person tweeted.

Another person shared a mock image of Robbie and Mackey together on sex education and wrote: “this edition of Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie is getting real… I’m ready.”

According to The Hollywood ReporterWill Ferrell has been cast in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company “that may or may not be” Mattel. The plot details of the film are being kept under wraps.

The film’s screenplay is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story). Robbie also serves as a producer alongside David Heyman and Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films.

Robbie recently reprized her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squadwhile Emma Mackey continues to play Maeve in sex education and also starred Death on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh alongside Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Russell Brand and more.

Barbie is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2023.

