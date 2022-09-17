Emma Mackey wants to leave behind comparisons with Margot Robbie

Britain’s Emma Mackey suggested that fans should get over the theory that she is identical to Margot Robbie. She addressed the issue with the Total Film site, reviewed Just Jared.

The actresses joined forces for the film “Barbie”, by Greta Gerwig, which will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. The interpreter of “Sex Education” believes that she entered the project precisely because of the resemblance she bears to her Australian colleague .

“It’s funny… I think Margot has had the grace and sense of humor to play with that, and allow me to appear in the same film with her; blessings to her. It’s just a joke in real life, I’m like ‘we don’t look anything alike!’ », she pointed out.

Likewise, the 26-year-old interpreter stressed that although she does not pay much attention to the comments, it seems to her that everyone should leave the subject behind.

«I don’t mind shopping, but it’s time to turn the page. Please, this is Margot Robbie, I admire her very much, she is the best », she pointed out.

Although they are not two drops of water, at times it seems impossible to watch a series / movie where one appears without thinking about the other, since they have similarities in bone structure. It is more noticeable in the eyes. Mainly, when seeing Emma Mackey, one is quickly reminded of the flamboyant 32-year-old diva.

Collage: Chevere.life

On the other hand, the protagonist of “I, Tonya” also bears an enormous resemblance to the former model and actress Jaime Pressly, essentially with her younger version, even much more than with Mackey.