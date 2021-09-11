Emma Marrone and Katy Perry have the same fear: what is it about?

Besides having a great musical talent, there is something else that unites the singers Katy Perry and Emma Marrone: they both have the same fear. What phobia is it? Let’s find out.

Both blondes, beautiful and very talented Emma Marrone and Katy Perry are two beloved and much listened pop singers. Orlando Bloom’s partner is an internationally known pop star: success has come for her thanks to songs like I kissed a girl And Fireworks, pop and energetic songs that immediately climbed the charts all over the world.

The Salento Emma Marrone it has instead captured the hearts of all Italians since its participation in Amici di Maria De Filippi. It has now been about ten years after winning the Canale 5 program, years in which Emma has built a splendid career in the world of Italian pop. Interviewed some time ago by Maurizio Costanzo, the singer of Piece of heart unveiled an unprecedented background concerning his private life: what is his greatest fear?

The great fear of Emma Marrone and Katy Perry: “Many bad things happen in the dark”

If there is a fear that almost all of us have as children it is certainly that of the dark: in our imagination the monster hidden under the bed is always present, and unfortunately for some, that fear remains even when one is no longer a child. AND this is the case with its splendid music stars Emma Marrone and Katy Perry: both claimed to still sleep today with the light on, unless there is someone with them.

Ironically on the subject, Emma said to Costanzo: “If someone sleeps with me, I turn off the light. I would like a companion to turn off the light, so I also save on the bill“. Katy Perry instead spoke to Radio Times: “I think a lot of bad things happen in the dark” he has declared. “I still cover my toes because I’m like the little girl convinced that there is the witch under the bed who will eat her feet“.